The GOP leader’s backing of Harriet Hageman for the at-large seat in Wyoming is certain to please Trump, who is just as determined to rid the party of Cheney and others critical of his tenure. Cheney is the vice chairwoman of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.
McCarthy spokesman Drew Florio confirmed the leader’s decision.
A spokesman for Cheney dismissed the political power of McCarthy’s endorsement of Hageman.
“Wow, she must be really desperate,” said Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler.
Cheney, first elected in 2016, is among several House Republicans now facing retribution for criticizing Trump, particular after he egged on a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol and try to prevent Congress from affirming Joe Biden’s election victory.