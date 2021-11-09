Masterson, an Andover Republican, and other GOP leaders had previously been wary of pushing for lawmakers to reconvene before their next scheduled regular session begins in January. The Republican-controlled Legislature can convene a special session without Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly if two-thirds of lawmakers sign a petition, but an earlier effort by GOP conservatives didn’t get much traction.
“What changed is, we now have a plan,” said Rep. Stephen Owens, a conservative Hesston Republican.
Masterson outlined his proposals during a meeting of a joint legislative committee set up to look for ways for Kansas to resist the federal vaccine mandates.
Kelly first expressed her opposition to the Democratic president’s mandates last week but hasn’t yet advocated specific state policies.
___
