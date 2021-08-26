″As soon as we go back to school, we’re going to have hundreds of kids that have this if you don’t mask up,” said Jim Barlow of Buckingham, who runs a biotech company and whose two children are too young to be vaccinated. Referring to the delta variant, he added: “It’s here, it’s going to be very serious, and I ask you, the board, to protect our kids against what’s coming and to stand up for what’s right.”