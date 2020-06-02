The announcement, nearly two years after Republicans began planning the event in Charlotte, marks a new nadir in the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the Republican Party leaders and Democratic officials in the state, who have maintained that the scale of any convention gathering would depend on the health status of the state, where coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached a peak in late May.

AD

AD

“The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of Covid-19 will be in August, so planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity,” Cooper wrote Tuesday in a letter to Republican Party officials.

He added, “As much as we want the conditions surrounding Covid-19 to be favorable enough for you to hold the convention you describe in late August, it is very unlikely.”

Because of contractual obligations with Charlotte, Republicans still expect to conduct much of the official business of the convention in North Carolina, including votes on the nomination of Trump for reelection and the proceedings of the platform committee.

AD

But the televised centerpiece, including Trump’s speech to delegates — with a large crowd that Trump has insisted on gathering — is now more likely to take place elsewhere, for one or more nights. Republicans have explored the possibility of holding the event in multiple cities, according to two GOP officials, including Jacksonville, Fla.; Orlando; Las Vegas; and Nashville.

AD

Meetings were held in Jacksonville on Monday to discuss the potential logistics of the event, including the number of available hotel rooms and venues that could hold the president and thousands of supporters, said two Republicans in the state.

“We are a battleground state. We are a battleground county. Covid-19 has been handled better here than in most areas of the country. Also we would have unified Republican governance here,” said Dean Black, the chairman of the Duval County Republican Party, who has been supportive of the city hosting Trump.

AD

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry reiterated Tuesday that he was encouraging a change in venue.

“The opportunity to showcase our city to the world, while creating an economic impact of over $100,000,000, is one we welcome,” Curry said in a statement. “This chance for Jacksonville to shine is unparalleled.” His spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the mayor had been involved in the Monday meeting.

AD

The growing likelihood that at least part of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 24-27 will leave a Democratic-led state underscores in unusually dramatic fashion the collision between politics and pandemic that has led to flare-ups nationwide.

AD

The Democratic convention is scheduled for the previous week in Milwaukee, and it’s possible that the two events could present very different faces to the public if the Democratic event is held in a relatively scaled-down or virtual manner while the Republicans forge ahead with a traditional gathering of raucous delegates.

For now, the scale of the Democratic convention is very much in doubt. Party leaders have discussed allowing remote voting by the delegates, which would reduce crowd sizes, and holding smaller satellite events in other swing states to reduce travel.

AD

Republican officials have not made clear how it would handle the multiple complications that could arise from splitting their convention, including how to arrange for transportation or remote voting for delegates and how to provide for security. The Charlotte City Council has already voted to accept a $50 million grant from the Justice Department to provide security for the convention in North Carolina.

AD

Democratic leaders in the state and Republican leaders in Washington have blamed each other for acting in bad faith during negotiations in recent weeks, with the state officials demanding more clarity about Republican plans to keep participants safe and Republicans accusing Democrats of slow-walking any approvals.

“It is unfortunate the Governor is dragging his feet on giving us any guidance as to how to move forward with plans to safely conduct our convention while generating hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue for the people of Charlotte and North Carolina,” McDaniel said in her statement Tuesday.

AD

Cooper responded in his letter, “Neither public health officials nor I will risk the health and safety of North Carolinians by providing the guarantee you seek,” including a packed arena and full restaurants, hotels and bars.

AD

Some Charlotte officials continued to argue for a detente between the two sides.

“My message to the RNC is please, on behalf of the 10,000 small businesses in Charlotte and the reeling hospitality industry, please stay at the table and operating in good faith to bring this to our city that needs this now more than ever,” said Tariq Bokhari, a Republican on the Charlotte City Council.