After the Daily Beast and others publicized the tweet, Mendoza deleted the thread and posted that she had “retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread.”

QAnon conspiracy theorists believe President Trump is battling a cabal of deep-state saboteurs who worship Satan and traffic children for sex. The FBI has identified the online movement as a potential domestic terrorist threat.

“My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever,” she wrote.

However, in 2018, she tweeted something similar about a wealthy Jewish family controlling the world: “The Rothschilds have used their globalist media mouthpiece to declare that Donald Trump is threatening to destroy the New World Order!”

Mendoza, who is on the Women for Trump campaign board, has previously been suspended from Twitter and Facebook for posts the sites have determined had violated its standards on hate speech.

Mendoza was supposed to be included in the Republican convention representing “angel moms,” a term Trump has popularized among his base for a mother whose child was killed by an undocumented immigrant. Mendoza’s son was killed in 2014 by a drunk driver who was living in the United States illegally.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director, said of the cancellation of Mendoza from the lineup: “We have removed the scheduled video from the convention lineup and it will no longer run this week.”

There was no immediate word on whether Mendoza would be removed from the Women for Trump campaign board.

Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said his group was “deeply troubled” by Mendoza’s tweet.

“While we mourn the horrible loss of her son, her views clearly disqualify her from addressing the convention,” Brooks said. “We are pleased that convention officials took prompt action to make sure the Convention reflects who we are and our values as a party.”

American Bridge 21st Century, a Democratic super PAC, immediately put out a statement condemning Mendoza and the Republicans.