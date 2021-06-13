Stansbury’s district is overwhelmingly Democratic, making it an imperfect test case. The National Republican Congressional Committee, the party’s House campaign arm, believes the issue will have a larger impact in swing districts, where the party plans to tie moderate Democratic incumbents to their more liberal colleagues who have supported the “defund the police” movement. That term is used to describe diverting money from police budgets to other social services, such as mental health support and drug addiction mitigation.