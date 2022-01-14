“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” said Katko, who is in his fourth term in Congress and is the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. “It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.”
Katko also played a key role in crafting a bipartisan agreement to launch an independent investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. The measure was approved by the House but blocked by Republicans in the Senate.
The House later formed its own bipartisan select committee to investigate the attack.