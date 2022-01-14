“My conscience, principles, and commitment to do what’s right have guided every decision I’ve made as a Member of Congress, and they guide my decision today,” said Katko, who is in his fourth term in Congress. “It is how I’ve been able to unite people to solve problems, and how I was rewarded with resounding victories in every single campaign for Congress.”
In a whiplash-inducing turn last year, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had deputized Katko to negotiate with Democrats on legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
Katko, the top Republican on the House Homeland Security panel, reached a deal with the chairman, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), and announced the plan, only to have McCarthy reject it. The measure was approved by the House but blocked by Republicans in the Senate.
The House later formed its own bipartisan select committee to investigate the attack.
In his statement Friday, Katko noted that he and his wife, Robin — “the most loving and patient wife on earth” — had buried all four of their parents over the past three years.
“To say that those gut-wrenching times provided life-changing perspective for me is putting it mildly,” he said.