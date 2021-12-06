Soon after they announced the probe, though, Nunes became one of Trump’s most forceful defenders in Congress. In early 2017, he visited the White House, reviewed documents there and then held a press conference saying that communications involving Trump associates had been swept up by U.S. spy agencies and were mishandled by former President Barack Obama’s administration. After an uproar, the House Ethics Committee said it would investigate the visit and determine whether he had leaked classified information.