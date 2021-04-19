Instead, Stivers, 56, is leaving Congress effective May 16. The Republican said that he has focused his time in Washington on economic policies and “that is why I am looking forward to this new opportunity with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, where I can continue my efforts to support free enterprise and economic growth here in Ohio.”
Stivers was chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2018, a challenging midterm election year when Republicans lost the House majority. Democrats framed the election as a referendum on then-President Donald Trump and swept to victories across the country.
Currently, Democrats hold a 218-212 edge over Republicans in the House, and there are five vacancies. Stivers represents a Republican-leaning district that the GOP will be favored to keep when a special election occurs. He would have been in a strong position financially to retain the seat next year, having raised nearly $1.4 million in the last fundraising quarter.
Stivers served as a state senator before running for Congress. In the House, he’s served on the Financial Services Committee.