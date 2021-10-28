Abrams, who’s considering a rematch against Kemp in 2022, publicly called for baseball not to boycott Georgia, despite Republicans’ eagerness to tar her with that brush. More broadly, other in-state Democrats also opposed the pullout. They say Republicans had only themselves to blame after Kemp signed a new law muscled though by Republicans that made major changes to Georgia’s voting law. Republicans were under pressure from Donald Trump supporters who believe, despite a lack of evidence, that the former president was cheated out of Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.