By Associated Press January 30, 2020 at 10:57 PM ESTWASHINGTON — GOP Sen. Collins will vote to allow Trump impeachment trial witnesses, but shaky support leaves effort’s fate in doubt.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy