Specifically they are seeking from the Secret Service any instances when Hunter Biden traveled with protective security detail during the time his father, Joe Biden, was vice president as well as when he flew on government planes.

Trump’s impeachment centered around his desire for an investigation into Hunter Biden, and by extension, Joe Biden, his possible 2020 opponent. The president was charged by the House in December with abusing his power by withholding military assistance funds from Ukraine while pressuring the government to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens. The Senate voted Wednesday not to convict.

The letter specifically mentions Hunter Biden’s position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, while his father was the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine policy. Trump and Republicans have claimed, without evidence, that there was something nefarious in the Bidens’ dealings with Ukraine.

Trump and his allies have focused primarily on Biden’s strong push to have the prosecutor of Ukraine removed — a position then supported by other Western leaders who believed he was not doing enough to root out corruption in Ukraine. The prosecutor had previously investigated Burisma, but it was dormant at the time, according to former Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

Throughout the House impeachment hearings, Republicans sought to shift the narrative to focus on the Bidens. They asked for Hunter Biden to testify, which the Democrats rejected as not relevant to the question of whether Trump abused his power.

Senate Republicans used Democrats’ refusal to call Hunter Biden as a witness as one reason why they wouldn’t allow any additional witnesses in the Senate trial.

Kurt Volker, a former envoy to Ukraine, said during his testimony in the House that “allegations against Vice President Biden are self-serving and not credible.”

If Biden does become the Democratic nominee for president, it seems likely that Republicans and the White House will elevate these investigations just as they did with Hillary Clinton and her email server.

Grassley and Johnson are not the first Senate Republicans to launch an investigation into the Bidens.

In the midst of the House impeachment proceedings in November, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting documents related to the former vice president and his communications with Ukraine.

Graham’s inquiry is focused on any calls Biden had with then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko regarding the firing of the country’s top prosecutor as well as any reference to an investigation into Burisma.