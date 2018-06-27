House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., recognizes a member during a meeting on their months-long standoff with the Justice Department on the request by the Republican-controlled panel for documents related to the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation and the handling of its probe into Democrat Hillary Clinton’s emails, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Democrats charge the subpoena undermines special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s Russia ties and whether there was obstruction of justice. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — A handful of House Republicans are keeping the chamber’s attention on what they say is bias directed at the Department of Justice. That’s even as GOP lawmakers are struggling to find resolutions on immigration and other policies.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to spend most of this week demanding documents and questioning the department. Justice is investigating ties between President Donald Trump’s Republican campaign and Russia. The Republicans have heavily criticized officials for clearing Democrat Hillary Clinton of criminal wrongdoing in 2016 and suggested there was a concerted effort to keep Trump from the White House.

The barrage of GOP criticism against the Justice Department comes ahead of the midterm election and amid sparring between the parties over the Russia investigation.

