Then, President-elect Trump appeared to court Romney for secretary of state, culminating in a now-famous photo of the two eating dinner in New York. Trump later said he was trying to humiliate Romney, and the Cabinet post instead went to ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson.
In the Senate, Romney was the lone Republican to vote for Trump’s impeachment earlier this year.
