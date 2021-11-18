Trump praised Gosar, who earlier this year appeared at an event whose organizer has defended racial segregation and minimized the Holocaust, as “a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA.”
“Paul is a Congressman who is highly respected in Arizona, strong on Crime, Borders, our Military, and our Veterans,” Trump said in a statement. “He continually fights for Lower Taxes, Less Regulations, and our great, but under siege, Second Amendment. Paul Gosar has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”
House censures Rep. Gosar, ejects him from committees over video depicting slaying of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez
Earlier in the day, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that he would likely give Gosar and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) better committee assignments if the GOP wins the majority next year, dismissing the lawmakers’ embrace of violent rhetoric and imagery against Democrats.
The comments by Trump and McCarthy come one day after the House censured Gosar for tweeting an anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and swinging swords at President Biden. Gosar said he wasn’t promoting violence and he has not apologized for sharing the video. He is also soliciting the names of Democrats who should be stripped of their committee assignments in a Republican-controlled House.
Trump and McCarthy’s remarks underscore that the festering distrust among members of Congress after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol is only likely to worsen in the lead-up to next year’s midterm elections.
At his weekly news conference Thursday morning, McCarthy was asked about his threat the previous day to remove several Democrats from their committee posts should he become House speaker in the next Congress.
“This isn’t about threats, but it’s about holding people accountable,” McCarthy replied. “I think the majority is going to have to approve any of those members on the committees of which they could serve.”
Gosar and Greene, by contrast, would not only be given committee assignments but might even be rewarded with more highly-coveted ones, McCarthy said.
“They may have other committee assignments; they may have better committee assignments,” he said. “I think with Gosar, those are the ones he wants. Taylor Greene, she was just a freshman. I know she has requested others; she has the right to serve on committees.”
February’s House vote to oust Greene from her committee assignments was 230 to 199, with 11 Republicans voting with Democrats to back the move. On Wednesday, only two Republicans joined Democrats in voting to censure Gosar and remove him from his assignments on the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees.
Democrats have expressed increasing alarm about violent political rhetoric 10 months after a mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol. But beyond brief mentions of not condoning violence, few Republicans have directed any criticism at Gosar for posting a video last week depicting himself plunging a sword into the back of a colleague’s neck.
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) said the GOP’s continued support for Gosar is a reflection of a larger issue rooted in Republican leadership’s fear of being alienated from their party’s base.
“This is crazy stuff because there has never been a time in American history, except maybe the Civil War era, when violence was condoned, whether implicitly or explicitly, from within the United States Congress,” he said in an interview Thursday. “It’s not asking much to simply have the minority leader condemn the actions of one of his own members that risks initiating violence against a colleague, especially given what we saw happen on Jan. 6 — which was just earlier this year.”
Jones added that he fears the Republican Party is abandoning democracy in an effort to “seize power by any means necessary — including deadly force.”
Ocasio-Cortez echoed his remarks, telling reporters at the Capitol Thursday that McCarthy “has made very, very clear” that if Republicans retake control of the chamber next year, “they will govern with a very authoritarian ideology” and aim to “transform the House of Representatives into a nondemocratic institution.”
Gosar deleted the video at McCarthy’s urging but has maintained that it was not “dangerous or threatening” in nature, likening it to a children’s cartoon. The clip was viewed more than 3 million times before Gosar removed it, Democrats said.
After losing committee assignments, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has been ‘freed’ to push the GOP further right
On Thursday morning, Gosar shared a conservative commentator’s post suggesting that removing 10 House Democrats from their committees “might be just the starting point!”
“In the comments post your list and why,” Gosar tweeted to his supporters.
Republicans have named two Democrats who they plan to keep off committees if they take control: Reps. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). Republicans have argued that Waters was urging violence in April when she called on protesters to “get more active” and “get more confrontational” if a jury voted to acquit former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd. Democrats said she was calling for peaceful protests.
Republicans have also pointed to Omar’s criticism of Israel and some remarks that members of both parties have called antisemitic, including one that suggested Israel’s allies in American politics were motivated by money rather than principle, as a reason to deny her a seat on committees. She has apologized for those comments and said she did not intend them to be antisemitic.
At her own news conference Thursday, Pelosi shrugged off McCarthy’s threat of retribution against Democrats and accused Republicans of “undermining” American democracy “every single day.”
“You see their behavior on the floor [shows] they shouldn’t have a gavel be anywhere near them, ever,” Pelosi told reporters. “But no, we would not walk away from our responsibilities for fear of something they may do in the future.”
Pelosi and other Democrats have denounced Gosar’s video for not only raising the specter of political violence but also depicting violence against women.
“It was a source of humor and bragging by the members on the other side of the aisle. This is just, I mean, just stunning for me,” Pelosi said, adding that Democrats were in “overwhelming” agreement that they should seek the “maximum penalty that we could achieve” against Gosar for putting fellow lawmakers’ lives at risk.
During Wednesday’s House debate, several Democratic women spoke out about the increasing threats they have faced in recent months.
Ocasio-Cortez, in particular, has faced harassment from a number of Republican members of Congress. Last year, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) accosted the congresswoman on the steps of the Capitol, calling her “disgusting” and reportedly using a sexist slur to describe her once she was out of earshot.
Greene aggressively confronted Ocasio-Cortez in May, shouting at her, following her down a Capitol hallway and falsely accusing her of supporting “terrorists.”
Rep. Greene aggressively confronts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, causing New York congresswoman to raise security concerns
Asked Thursday about McCarthy’s defense of Gosar, Ocasio-Cortez told reporters that she would “love” for the Republican leader “to shout that from the rooftops.”
“Please let him communicate to the entire country that he is deeply supportive of people who are violent toward women, and that he is … deeply accepting of members who fundraise for neo-Nazi organizations and placing them on important committees,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
Gosar has long drawn criticism for his extremist views, including his spreading of the false claim that the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 were part of a left-wing plot. In February, he served as the keynote speaker at an event hosted by Nicholas Fuentes, a political activist who has expressed fear about what will happen to America as its population becomes much less white.
In June, Gosar’s image appeared on a fundraising invitation with the Fuentes, but the congressman denied that he planned to attend the event or knowing anything about the invitation.
Rep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said Thursday that in the Gosar episode, Republicans have once again displayed an inability to “shake off their blinders” and rediscover right from wrong.
“There’s not a person in the Republican caucus who doesn’t know that this is wrong, but there’s only two of them that are willing to say it out loud and that speaks volumes,” Maloney said, referring to Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), both of whom voted to censure Gosar.
“What you’re seeing is Kevin McCarthyism — a willingness to do anything to win power and to put with anyone to win power,” he added. “And that’s the real story.”
Marianna Sotomayor, Paul Kane and Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.