“We don’t have these reports of large, known shortages right now,” Wolfe said. She said she also hadn’t heard any reports of any local election leaders becoming sick with COVID-19 and being unable to staff the polls on Election Day.
Guard troops will be kept on reserve and called upon to fill shortages as needed, she said. They will work in their local communities and not be in uniform, she said.
The number of Guard troops who may be used in Tuesday’s election is far fewer than during the two other statewide elections in Wisconsin earlier this year. More than 2,400 troops were called up for the April presidential primary and nearly 700 were called up for the August primary for other races, including Congress and state Legislature.
The troops will report to duty on Sunday for necessary training and to receive their assignments. Their duty will end the day after the election, Evers said.
