Opponents of the measure said that less than half of transgender people undergo surgery.
“They want one simple thing, on a piece of paper they want a letter to change,” Democratic Sen. Bryce Bennett said during a hearing on the bill.
The Republican-controlled Legislature also passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing according to the gender with which they identify in school and college sports. Similar bills have been signed in several Republican-controlled states this year, including Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and West Virginia.
Gianforte said Friday he has not yet decided whether to sign the measure into law.
“This is an issue that evokes a lot of passion on both sides,” Gianforte said about the sports bill. “I’ve met with transgender students, I’ve met with transgender parents, I’ve met with women athletes. We’ve been taking input from all sides of this.”
