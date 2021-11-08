As residents of many neighborhoods in the state could attest, that requirement was almost universally ignored in practice.
DeWine vetoed a similar measure in July citing a need for better safety measures. Since, then, lawmakers moved the date for first use to July 1, 2022, set the maximum size of fireworks showrooms at 7,500 square feet, and required showrooms expanded to that size to employ sprinkler systems meeting specific state standards.
The new law also prohibits setting off fireworks while under the influence or on someone else’s property without permission. In addition, the law allows local communities to restrict or ban the use of fireworks.