Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) had some unsolicited advice Tuesday for President Trump about his provocative tweets: show them to his wife first.

Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared at a “Washington Post Live” event at which he advocated for the passage of a bipartisan criminal justice bill that is backed by the president.

The conversation turned to whether Trump is doing enough to promote the measure, including on his Twitter account. Post reporter Robert Costa noted that Trump tweets far more about his disdain for the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III than he does about his support for the criminal justice legislation.

“Listen, the president could solve all of his problems if he just showed his wife the tweet before he punches the send button,” Grassley said.

“Couldn’t we all,” agreed Senate Minority Whip Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who appeared alongside Grassley at the event.



Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) holds up the timer on his phone during a committee meeting in September. (Mary Calvert/Reuters)

First lady Melania Trump is leading a child-welfare initiative, called Be Best, thatincludes a focus on combating cyberbullying.

Grassley is among the lawmakers, including many Republicans, who have said publicly that Trump would be better served by tweeting less.

On Monday, Trump sparked a controversy with several tweets related to Mueller’s investigation of possible coordination between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

In one, Trump advocated that his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is cooperating with Mueller, be given prison time. In another, Trump praised an associate, Roger Stone, for not agreeing to testify against him. The tweets prompted charges of witness tampering from several high-profile lawyers.