Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities now “have seen signs of activity” on the shores of Turkey.
“We will ... continue to do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign rights and guard the borders of Greece and Europe,” he said.
The Greek islands last year were the European Union’s busiest entry point for illegal migration, according to European border agency Frontex.
Turkish authorities previously inhibited migration to Europe in return for Syrian refugee aid as part of a deal with the EU.
Greek Defense Ministry officials said military personnel have been guarding the country’s land and sea borders since Turkey accused the EU of not abiding by its commitments and said it would no longer deter people headed to Europe.
