“Omicron is now the dominant variant in terms of new infections,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a livestreamed briefing.
Much about omicron remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness.
Included in Greece’s measures are the mandatory use of high-protection masks at supermarkets and on public transport, schedule changes and additional work-from-home orders for government employees, and strict capacity limits at sporting venues.
Entertainment venues will close at midnight starting Thursday, but they will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. for New Year’s Eve.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic