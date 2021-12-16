Bailouts financed by other eurozone countries and the International Monetary Fund when Greece was on the brink of bankruptcy during 2010-2018 resulted in repeated salary and pension cuts. The minimum wage was reduced by more than 20% in 2012.
About half of the decrease was restored after the bailouts ended, and minimum currently is 758.33 euros ($857.23) on an average monthly basis.
Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said despite 6.9% growth forecast for this year, spending on the health service and income support during the pandemic allow for only modest increases in social spending.
“This is not the pre-COVID era,” Staikouras told Real FM radio. “If the state revenues have improved a bit, that will go to reduce the deficit.”
According to budget figures, public debt is expected to be 197.1% of gross domestic product this year, with a 7.3% budget deficit before debt obligations.