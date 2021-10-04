Lettering in Greek visible on the side of the vehicle read “The Turks govern Greece. Proof inside.”
Following the inspection, the vehicle was towed away and the road reopened after traffic had been halted for about 30 minutes.
The incident occurred shortly before the government submitted the draft 2022 Budget to parliament.
Greece and Turkey have seen a spike in tension in recent weeks amid an ongoing dispute over sea boundaries and related oil-and-gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean.