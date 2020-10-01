School protest groups say classroom seating limits are frequently not observed at many state-run schools.
Greece’s largest teaching union endorsed the rally, and pressed the government to hire more teachers to reduce classroom numbers during the pandemic.
Authorities have been alarmed by a recent increase in daily coronavirus cases, most in the Greek capital.
Recent localized outbreaks concerning health officials include a nursing home in central Athens where dozens of elderly residents being hospitalized, and at several villages outside of Athens where the transmission was linked to a funeral attended by about 200 people.
Also Thursday, Greece’s Civil Protection Authority said it would hire 192 people on eight-month contracts to assist in efforts for coronavirus contact tracing and quarantine of positive cases. The authority issued a call for applications Thursday for Greek citizens under 40 with a college education to be deployed around Greece.
