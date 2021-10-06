According to an invitation obtained by The Washington Post, the fundraiser will take place in Alexandria, Va., on Oct. 13. News of the event was first reported by Politico.
The main hosts listed on the invitation are Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, and Mercedes Schlapp, the former White House director of strategic communications.
More than a dozen other Republicans, many of whom have close ties to former president Donald Trump, are also listed. They include Reps. Ronny Jackson (Tex.) and Billy Long (Mo.), former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.
One of the co-hosts, Bondi, said Wednesday that she still plans to attend the fundraiser.
“I have full faith Max Miller will be a great congressman for Ohio,” Bondi said in a text message. “I have not read Grisham’s book, nor will I, because it was intended to hurt many good people including Melania Trump.”
Bondi recently replaced former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as head of the pro-Trump Make America Great Again Action super PAC, after a Trump donor accused Lewandowski of repeatedly groping her and making unwanted sexual comments at a charity event in Las Vegas. Lewandowski’s lawyer denied the allegations.
Several of the other co-hosts, including Mercedes Schlapp, declined to comment when reached by phone Wednesday. Jackson and Long did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to a Politico report in July, Miller allegedly “pushed [Grisham] against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment” in 2020. The report cited three people familiar with the incident. At the time, Miller denied the accusation in the Politico report through his lawyer.
Miller is running for a U.S. House seat in Ohio. Trump endorsed his GOP primary campaign in February.
“One day, while meeting with Mrs. [Melania] Trump alone, she asked how I was holding up after our breakup,” Grisham wrote in the Post op-ed, which comes as she is promoting a book about her time in the White House. “My eyes started to well up. I had been holding in the fact that the end of our relationship had become violent, reaching its worst point on the day I left. I told the first lady that he got physical with me.”
Larry Zukerman, an attorney for Miller, said in a statement Tuesday, “Ms. Grisham’s allegations that Mr. Miller was violent and physically abusive towards her are absolutely untrue. Ms. Grisham is using her web of deceit against Mr. Miller as a platform to promote and bolster the sales of her recently released book ‘I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.’ ”
Trump had touted Miller as the best candidate to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Facing a tumultuous primary against Miller, Gonzalez announced last month that he will not run for reelection, citing a desire to “build a fuller family life” as well as “the toxic dynamics inside our own party.”
Some of Miller’s past troubles have been highlighted during the campaign, such as being charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2007 after punching another man in the back of the head and running away from police. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the case was later dismissed as part of a program for first offenders, court records show.
In 2009, Miller was charged with underage drinking, a case that also was later dismissed under a first offenders’ program.