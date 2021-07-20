“I urge people to get the vaccine. You know I’m not a mandate person, but I think that they need to do their own research and look at the evidence in science from credible institutions,” Bilirakis said. “Leadership is taking positions on it, saying that they — I don’t want to speak for them — but I know there are a couple of members of leadership, specifically who said that they were vaccinated and I think it’s the right thing to do.”