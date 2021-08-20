WASHINGTON — ABC’s “This Week” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — To be announced.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murthy; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.