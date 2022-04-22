Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

live updates

politics

ChevronRight

10:43 PM

On our radar: Biden will travel to Delaware, Trump to Ohio

10:22 PM Analysis: Greene will probably not be disqualified from appearing on a ballot, but her testimony offers Jan. 6 clues

8:31 PM The latest: Greene says she can’t remember whether she urged Trump to impose martial law to stay in power

8:13 PM The latest: White House prepares for probes that could follow a GOP takeover