Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Get the full experience. Choose your plan

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Education Secretary Miguel Cardona; Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Andy Barr, R-Ky.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Cardona; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator; David Laufman, former chief of counterintelligence at the Justice Department.