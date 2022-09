The latest: Justice Sotomayor, for now, stops lower court ruling for LGBTQ group

10:02 PM The latest: Justice Sotomayor, for now, stops lower court ruling for LGBTQ group

The latest: Oz showed congeniality after Fetterman’s stroke, but that has since faded

9:30 PM The latest: Oz showed congeniality after Fetterman’s stroke, but that has since faded