Pierre Esperance, director of Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network, said he met with Foote on Monday in Washington. He said Foote told him that he had not been consulted by the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince about key negotiations over the future of the Haitian government that were taking place between political actors in Haiti and the Core Group – an advisory body in Haiti composed of ambassadors from the United States, France, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the European Union and representatives from the United Nations and the Organization of American States.