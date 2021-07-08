“It’s nonsense to suggest Ms. Chen ordered Ms. Irwin or Ms. Ferreiro to hide public records,” he said. “Ms. Chen at all times sought to act according to the law, under the legal advice she received from the City Attorney’s Office, regarding how to process the pending PRA requests. Ms. Chen also tried to help recover copies of the Mayor’s text messages that the City’s systems lost, and advocated for improvements to the City’s systems to better preserve records.”