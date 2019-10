SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Sen. Kamala Harris is transferring staff from several early voting states to Iowa as she tries to revive her sagging presidential campaign with a strong showing in the leadoff caucus state.

She’s staked her campaign on Iowa, but she has struggled to gain a foothold in the crowded field. Her campaign is also reducing staff at its Baltimore headquarters and trimming pay to consultants. Staff will be transferred from New Hampshire, Nevada and California to Iowa.