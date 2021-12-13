The announcement comes amid staff departures and other reports of turmoil in Harris’s office. Her portfolio includes several challenging assignments, including a charge from President Biden to address the root causes of migration at the southern border during a large spike in illegal crossings.
Harris is expected to speak on her efforts recruiting private-sector investment during a meeting Monday afternoon with chief executive officers from her ceremonial office in the White House complex.
Ahead of the meeting, Harris’s office detailed new investments from seven companies.
It said, for example, that PepsiCo, the global food and beverage company, would invest $190 million in northern Central America through 2025, including improvements to its manufacturing plans in the region. The company already has a long-standing presence in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, including a regional manufacturing hub in Guatemala.
Harris’s office also said that Cargill, a global food corporation, would invest an additional $150 million in the region with the aim of improving “farmer livelihoods and building economic resilience” in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.
Meanwhile, Parkdale Mills, one of the largest providers of spun yarns and cotton consumer products in the world, plans to spend $150 million to build a new yarn spinning facility in Honduras, according to Harris’s office.
Other investments are being announced by CARE International, Grupo Mariposa, Parkdale Mills, JDE Peet’s and PriceSmart.
In addition, three other companies that announced initial investments in May — Mastercard, Microsoft and Nespresso — are announcing further plans in the region.