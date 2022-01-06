The episode offers a new example of the danger that the Jan. 6 insurrection posed to the incoming administration, and it provides yet another account of a near miss that could have had a devastating result. It also shows how much is still not publicly known about a 24-hour period whose impact is still resonating.
Harris had traveled to the DNC to use the committee’s recording studio to tape video messages thanking people who supported President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee, according to the person familiar with the incident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive information.
The incoming vice president was accompanied by only a handful of staff and had not yet started recording the messages when her security detail told her that she needed to evacuate because of the explosive found outside the building, according the person. Harris was at the DNC for about 20 minutes before being whisked out, the person said.
At the time, the televisions on display in the DNC showed that Congress was preparing to certify Biden’s election, the person said.
Harris was taken to an undisclosed location, while the accompanying staffers headed home.
The vice president spoke briefly Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. In those remarks, she referred to some of her activities a year earlier, saying that she had been at the Capitol building before the rioting began.
“I was here at the Capitol that morning, at a classified hearing with fellow members of the Senate Intelligence Committee,” Harris said in her remarks. “Hours later, the gates of the Capitol were breached.”
She added, “I had left. But my thoughts immediately turned not only to my colleagues, but to my staff, who had been forced to seek refuge in our office, converting filing cabinets into barricades.”
Harris’s office had previously said that she was not at the Capitol during the insurrection but declined to say exactly where she was.
The person who placed the bomb at the DNC offices remains at large. A separate bomb was found that day at the Republican National Committee.
About 12:45 p.m., Capitol Police officers, along with agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, were dispatched to investigate reports of a pipe bomb with a timer found outside the RNC headquarters and suspicious packages at the Supreme Court and near the DNC headquarters.
At the time, some theorized that the bombs were placed at the buildings to draw police officers and attention away from the Capitol, which was breached shortly after both were found. Others have pushed back to say that the bomber could not have known exactly when they would be found.
Although the FBI has not made any arrests connected to the pipe bombs,it did release a new video of the person they think left both bombs. Officers have said they do not believe the suspect is local. The footage shows a frontal view of a person sitting on a bench near the DNC.
The FBI has said previously that the person is believed to have placed the pipe bombs between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2021.
