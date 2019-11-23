Harris joins several other candidates who have filed for the Feb. 29 primary in South Carolina, the first Southern state to vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden signed his paperwork Friday during a stop in Abbeville. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, have already filed.
The deadline is Dec. 4.
___
Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD