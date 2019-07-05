Sen. Kamala D. Harris said Friday that she raised nearly $12 million for her presidential bid over the past three months, a substantial take but one that lags some of the other top-tier Democratic White House hopefuls.

The haul by Harris (D-Calif.), who has risen in several polls since her aggressive performance in last week’s debate, compares with the $21.5 million that former vice president Joe Biden announced he raised during the second quarter and the $18 million that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said he took in during the period.

Biden, Sanders, Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have finished in the top four in recent national polling among the crowded Democratic field. Warren has yet to announce a fundraising total for the second quarter.

[Biden holds lead in Democratic presidential contest as Harris is praised for debate performance, a new Post-ABC poll shows]

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has lagged behind the top four in polling, has announced the largest haul of the quarter in the Democratic field: $24.8 million.

Candidates have until July 15 to file fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission, but those with impressive numbers typically share their totals soon after a quarter ends. Sunday was the final day of the second quarter.

Harris’s second-quarter fundraising figure roughly matches what she reported raising during the first quarter of the year. However, she did not become a candidate until three weeks into that quarter.

Harris’s campaign said that it raised $7 million of its nearly $12 million from its digital program. It said it raised nearly $500,000 from its online store, which features “That Little Girl Was Me” T-shirts.

The shirt references a line from the Democratic presidential debate in which Harris said that she was bused to school as a girl, as she criticized Biden for his opposition to federally mandated busing in the 1970s. Harris’s campaign said the T-shirt began selling on June 28.

Harris aides emphasized that she is not accepting money from corporate political action committees and federal lobbyists.

“As it has been from the beginning, this campaign is powered by the people,” Harris campaign manager Juan Rodriguez said in a statement. “These resources will help expand Kamala’s growing strength in this primary and put her in position to win the Democratic nomination.”

Harris has been using her donations to build out operations in early-nominating states.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that he had raised more than $2 million for his Democratic presidential bid since mid-May. Bullock’s campaign said that he had received support from all 50 states and that his total did not include transfers from other campaign funds.

“It’s clear Governor Bullock’s message of winning back places Democrats lost in 2016 and ending dark money’s corrupting influence will resonate in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, and he will continue working to earn every vote,” his campaign manager, Jenn Ridder, said in a statement.

A Washington Post-ABC News poll published this week found Biden winning 29 percent of Democratic support nationally, followed by Sanders with 23 percent. Harris and Warren were tied for third, with 11 percent.

Buttigieg ran fifth, with 4 percent, in a tie with former housing secretary Julián Castro, who staked out a position in the first debate, calling for decriminalization of the border, that framed the discussion of the immigration issue.