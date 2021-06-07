Their meeting came as the Biden administration is expected to announce new anti-trafficking and smuggling measures, and hopes to deliver new anti-corruption measures Monday as well, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview announcements before they have been made public. Harris is visiting Guatemala and Mexico as part of her role in dealing diplomatically with the irregular migration to the U.S., and she will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday.