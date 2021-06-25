Harris’s trip will be closely watched by opponents and supporters alike. Allies have worried that visiting the border plays into the hands of Republicans who have sought to tie Harris to a chaotic surge in migrants. Some GOP leaders have dubbed her Biden’s “border czar” in hopes of making her the face of an intractable issue that has dogged presidents from both parties.
Immigration could be a vulnerability in the midterm elections for Democrats, who passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief act and announced tentative bipartisan deals on an infrastructure plan and a criminal justice bill. Republicans say that Democrats’ lax policies at the border have led to a ballooning number of migrants.
In March, President Biden tasked Harris with tackling the root causes of emigration to the United States from Central America’s “Northern Triangle” countries: Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The administration has spent many days since then stressing that the border itself, and the press of migrants now trying to cross it, is not part of that portfolio.
Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico earlier this month, meeting with the presidents of both countries and bringing a raft of aid that she hopes will give potential migrants enough faith in the future of their home countries to deter them from making the 2,000-mile trip to the United States. She also sent a strong message to those mulling the journey: Do not come.
Former president Donald Trump, who is scheduled to visit the border with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) five days after Harris departs, pounced shortly after Harris’s trip was announced, saying his pending trip had forced the administration’s hand.
“After months of ignoring the crisis at the Southern Border, it is great that we got Kamala D. Harris to finally go and see the tremendous destruction and death that they’ve created — a direct result of Biden ending my very tough but fair Border policies,” he said in a statement.
“Harris and Biden were given the strongest Border in American history. And now, it is by far the worst in American history,” Trump said. “If Governor Abbott and I weren’t going there next week, she would have never gone!”