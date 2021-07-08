“This is the fight of our nation’s lifetime,” Harris said during remarks on voting rights, referring to new state laws and attempts to pass two bills in Congress.
“I want to make clear that this is about all voters … this is not about Democrats or Republicans, this is about Americans,” Harris said. “We want to help you vote, and we want to help make sure your vote is counted. And that is because our democracy is strongest when everyone participates, and it is weaker … when people are left out.”
Biden and Harris on Thursday afternoon are also planning to meet at the White House with top civil rights leaders to discuss voting rights, as well as criminal justice reform.
The $25 million initiative comes at the direction of President Biden and Harris, and will go toward the DNC’s “I Will Vote” campaign to enhance voter education, expand voter registration, and attempt to make voting more accessible. The spending is in addition to $20 million that had previously been announced by the DNC.
It follows one of the most contested elections in American history, with Trump and his allies continuing to falsely claim that he won the presidency.
“In 2020, more Americans turned out to vote than ever before in the middle of a pandemic,” Harris said. “America, you masked up. You mailed in your ballots. You did not let anything stop you from making your voice heard.”
Harris made the announcement during a speech at Howard University, her alma mater and a historically Black college. It was a backdrop meant to demonstrate the importance of Black voters in the Democratic coalition. Many of the new voting laws, Democrats say, are targeting Black voters and aiming to suppress turnout.
“The Republican Party has made unprecedented efforts to keep people from voting,” Jaime Harrison, the chairman of the DNC, said in a statement. “But throughout history and all across the country — from Democratic state legislators in Texas to the DNC’s case before the Supreme Court — Democrats have shown we are fighters and we will not give up our right to vote.”
The Republican National Committee on Thursday said Democrats were pushing “lies” about the new state voting measures and produced internal polling in favor of some common provisions in them, like requiring voter identification.
“Democrats refuse to join Republicans in supporting common-sense policies like voter ID, because their sole agenda is more power and partisan control,” RNC spokeswoman Danielle Alvarez said.
In campaigns around the country, Republican candidates are increasingly focused on raising doubts about the 2020 election, with at least a third of current federal candidates embracing Trump’s false claims about his defeat.
The Supreme Court last week upheld two Arizona voting restrictions that a lower court had said discriminated against minority voters, illustrating some of the challenges in overturning such laws in court.
The Department of Justice also recently announced a federal lawsuit against Georgia over statewide voting restrictions that federal authorities allege purposefully discriminate against Black Americans.