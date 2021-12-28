Reid brushed off verbal tussles with the seen-it-all calm of a political veteran. After all, he had faced one of those before he ever got to Washington. As head of the Nevada Gaming Commission investigating organized crime, Reid became the target of a car bomb in 1980. Police called it an attempted homicide. Reid blamed Jack Gordon, who went to prison for trying to bribe him in a sting operation over illegal efforts to bring new games to casinos in 1978.