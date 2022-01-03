“Senator Harry Reid was a titan of public service, who for more than four decades fought relentlessly for working families like his own,” Pelosi said in the statement.
Schumer said that Reid “will be remembered as a great American, father, husband, Senate leader and one of history’s most devoted fighters for the people of Nevada and the poor and middle class throughout the country.”
Reid, who retired from the Senate in 2016, died Dec. 28 at his home in Henderson, Nev. He had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.
A separate memorial service for Reid is scheduled Saturday in Las Vegas. Organizers said the event, which will be live-streamed, will include family, friends and colleagues of Reid.
Following his death, Reid was remembered by Republican opponents and his fellow Democrats as one of the nation’s most consequential lawmakers during two presidencies, for his support for young leaders and for a sometimes hidden personal warmth.
Reid, who represented Nevada in the Senate for 30 years, played a key role in the rescue of the American economy during the housing market crisis of the late 2000s and was instrumental in the passage of the Affordable Care Act.
In their statement, Schumer and Pelosi said that details of the tribute to Reid would be announced later. Attendance will be limited because of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.
The last lawmaker to lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda was former senator Bob Dole on Dec. 9.
Amy Cheng contributed to this report.