The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri says voters are tired of the “constant noise” and “hyperventilating” from Washington over President Donald Trump and his tweets.

Trump tweeted Thursday “3,000 people did not die” when hurricanes hit Puerto Rico. He called the widely accepted death toll an effort by Democrats to make him look bad.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley wouldn’t comment directly on Trump’s claims. He says voters are upset Washington is caught up in “who’s tweeting what” and what voters care about is whether things are getting done.

Hawley is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill in a state that Trump won by almost 20 percentage points in 2016.

The race is among a small number of contests expected to decide whether Republicans keep Senate control.

