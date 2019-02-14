Rep. Walter B. Jones points at a photograph of Marine Sgt. Michael Edward Bits of Ventura, Calif., one of the many pictures of fallen soldiers along a hallway leading to his office in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

— Friends and colleagues of Rep. Walter B. Jones remembered the North Carolina Republican at his funeral Thursday as a man of integrity, hailing his public service during his 24 years in Congress.

Jones died on Sunday, his 76th birthday. His office had announced in late January that Jones had entered hospice care, his health having declined after a fall in which he broke his hip. He had earlier been diagnosed with ALS, according to local TV station WITN.

More than two dozen members of Congress, along with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D), attended Thursday’s service at St. Peter Catholic Church, where Jones worshiped.

“Walter was a man of strong convictions, deep faith and an immense love for the people of eastern North Carolina,” Cooper told the mourners.

In his homily, the Rev. Justin Kerber, who served for 15 years as pastor at the church, praised Jones as “a man of absolute integrity.”

Kerber said he often prayed with Jones as the lawmaker prepared for difficult votes against the George W. Bush administration after he changed course and declared his opposition to the Iraq War.

The war loomed large over Jones’s tenure on Capitol Hill. Jones voted for the 2003 invasion of Iraq and helped lead an effort to rename the french fries served in House cafeterias “freedom fries,” a jab at France for its opposition to the war.

But he later underwent a dramatic change of heart and emerged as a prominent Republican critic of the war. He began writing to relatives of every U.S. service member killed in Iraq and Afghanistan, and by 2017 had signed more than 12,000 letters to families who had lost loved ones in the wars.

Joshua Bowlen, Jones’s longtime chief of staff, said the congressman “became a second father to me.” He described Jones as “the most honorable public servant of our time,” praising his “kindness and his courage” and noting that Jones was once voted the nicest member of Congress.

“He earned that award for good reason. … He was never too important to stop and talk to the stranger, the intern or the stranger who just introduced themselves in the food aisle,” Bowlen said.

Sonmez reported from Washington.