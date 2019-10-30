By Associated Press October 30, 2019 at 5:12 PM EDTWASHINGTON — Head of US Central Command says Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was buried at sea after raid on compound.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy