Retired public school teacher Gail Orcutt, of Altoona, Iowa, looks over some of the prescription drugs she takes, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Altoona, Iowa. Orcutt pays $2,600 the first month of the year, and then $750 every other month for a lung cancer medication. With health care a top issue for American voters, Congress may actually be moving toward doing something this year to address the high cost of prescription drugs. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Health care is a top issue for American voters, and Congress may actually be moving toward doing something this year to address the high cost of prescription drugs.

High on the list is capping out-of-pocket costs for participants in Medicare’s popular Part D prescription drug program, which has left some beneficiaries with bills rivaling a mortgage payment.

The effort to cap out-of-pocket costs in Medicare’s prescription plan is being considered as part of broader legislation to restrain drug prices.

The program was enacted more than 15 years ago — before the advent of pills costing $1,000 apiece or more.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.