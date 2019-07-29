WASHINGTON — California Sen. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris is filling in the details of how she would move 330 million Americans onto a single government health insurance system, her fullest statements to date on an issue on which she has sometimes had to clarify her views.
Harris is a supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ ”Medicare for All” legislation but still envisions a role for the private system — just as long as it takes its lead from the government. Medicare for All would replace the Affordable Care Act with a single-payer health plan for all Americans.
And Harris says as president she’d make a slower transition period between current policy and the ultimate goal of a single-payer system, giving 10 years instead of four for a full transition.
