WASHINGTON — The government says sign-ups for Affordable Care Act coverage next year are better than expected, with 8.5 million enrolled.

That’s despite low expectations and a recent court ruling that “Obamacare” is unconstitutional.

Wednesday’s numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are not final, so the count will go higher.

At this point enrollment is about 4 percent less than at the same time last year. Earlier progress reports had pointed to a potential decline of more than 10 percent.

Not included are about a dozen states running their own enrollment campaigns, plus people who signed up close to last Saturday’s deadline, or left phone numbers for a callback.

On Friday, a federal judge in Texas declared the whole law unconstitutional. The law’s supporters plan to appeal.

