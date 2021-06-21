Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero, who is presiding over the case, last month ordered that the paper ballots be unsealed so the petitioners who filed the lawsuit can inspect and scan them. He had scheduled a meeting with the parties to sort out the logistics of how that review and scanning of paper ballots would proceed.
But before that meeting happened, Fulton County, the county election board and the county courts clerk all filed motions asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge canceled the logistics meeting, saying those motions needed to be dealt with first and scheduled Monday’s hearing.